Nana strengthens into hurricane as it barrels toward Belize

Hurricane Nana barreled westward Wednesday just off the coast of Honduras on a collision course with the Central American nation of Belize, where thousands of people were stocking up on food, water, and construction materials.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center reported that Nana was located about 60 miles (95 kilometers) southeast of Belize City with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph), making it a hurricane. The storm was moving at 16 mph (26 kph).

"On the forecast track, Nana will be moving near but north of the coast of Honduras today and likely be approaching the coast of Belize tonight and early Thursday," the NHC said. "Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected, and Nana is forecast to become a hurricane later today or tonight before it reaches the coast of Belize."

Belize issued a hurricane warning for its coastline. Heavy rains were expected in Belize, as well as in northern Honduras and throughout Guatemala as the storm crosses the isthmus Thursday.

Local leaders in rural villages in the southernmost district of Toledo were awaiting word from the National Emergency Management Organization to open hurricane shelters. As evening approached, dark clouds hung on the horizon as uneasy residents awaited the storm's arrival.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Omar is located 400 miles north northwest of Bermuda.

"Little change in strength is expected through tonight. Weakening should begin by Thursday, with Omar likely to become a remnant low by Thursday night."

Forecasters are also watching an area of low pressure located about midway between the Windward Islands and west Africa remain disorganized.

"Some development of this system, however, is possible this week as it meanders over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic Ocean."

The NHC gives the system a 30-percent chance of developing over the next 5 days.

Then there's a tropical wave that has emerged off the coast of Africa. The wave is expected to merge with a disturbance centered a couple of hundred miles southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands in the next day or so.

"Gradual development of this system is then possible, and a tropical depression could form by this weekend while it moves westward over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic Ocean," the NHC said, giving it a 60-percent chance of developing.

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season runs until Nov. 30.

