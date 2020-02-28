Muslim center in Osceola County says Sheriff's Office took a 'relaxed approach' to threats made

article

The American Muslim Leadership Council Center in Kissimmee says they received threatening phone calls for an unknown person -- and are calling out the Sheriff's Office for not taking it seriously enough.

The Executive Director Imam Helmi Agha, also reportedly received threats.

According to a press release, the center says the calls were made on Feb. 26 and they immediately contacted the Osceola County Sheriff's Office and FBI.

The caller left at least two profanity-laced messages, asking about a man who he believed 'shot up Orlando.'

"You that Muslim, right? You that terrorist, right?" he said before going into a tirade.

"However, due to the relaxed approach from Osceola County Sheriff we are calling upon the US attorney and the federal law-enforcement to bring those who made the threat to justice and send a clear message that such actions will not be tolerated."

The center says the Sheriff "failed the American Muslim community once again". So they are calling on the FBI and the U.S. attorney’s for action to ensure their safety.

"Since the threats took place, the absence of law enforcement is extremely disturbing to the community. The Osceola County Sheriff's actions clearly sends a message that says despite the seriousness of the threats, our community is not entitled to be protected."

In a response, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office told FOX 35 they tried to call Imam Helmi Agha back but the he ignored their calls and could not meet with deputies.

