Multiple people shot at Morgan State University dorm; police ask students to shelter in place

Officers from the Baltimore Police Department are on the scene of what they're calling an "active shooter situation" at a Morgan State University student dormitory in the 1700 block of Argonne Drive.

Police have confirmed that multiple people have been shot.

They are asking everyone to shelter in place and avoid the area.

Morgan State kicked off its homecoming festivities this week. On Tuesday, the school held its annual Mister and Miss Morgan State University Coronation Ball.

