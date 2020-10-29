Multiple people injured in Winter Garden shooting, police say

The Winter Garden Police Department is investigating a shooting in which multiple people have been injured.

Police officers were on scene at 11th Street just before midnight, where the apparent shooting took place. It remained unclear how many people had been shot or the extent of their injuries.

Some were transported to a hospital while others were able to drive themselves, according to Capt Scott Allen, with the Winter Garden Police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Winter Garden Police or call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).