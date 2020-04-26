Multiple injured, 1 dead after dozens of shots were fired outside of an Orlando home, police say

Police are investigating after multiple people were shot and one person was killed overnight in Orlando.

The Orlando Police Department said that at about 11:19 p.m. on Saturday, units responded to a call of shots fired on Elese Street.

Reportedly, someone rolled up in a car and fired at people in front of a house. Police believe that dozens of shots were fired from a high-capacity weapon.

They confirmed that at least four people were shot in addition to the victim that was fatally shot. They all went to the hospital and at least one of the four surviving victims was seriously injured.

Police confirmed to FOX 35 Orlando reporter Matt Trezza that they are still trying to identify the suspect.

