Multiple fires spark in Inland Empire after strong winds impact region

Strong winds sparked multiple fires in Riverside and San Bernardino counties on Thursday afternoon.

Sandalwood Fire:

Firefighters were battling the "Sandalwood" wildfire near Calimesa Boulevard and Sandalwood Drive in Calimesa. The fire was first reported just before 2 p.m. Thursday.

The 500-acre fire was burning at a rapid rate with numerous structures destroyed. It was unclear how many structures were destroyed in the fire. CAL FIRE Riverside reported that several people were injured inside the Villa Calimesa Mobile Home Park, located at 1134 Villa Calimesa Lane in Calimesa.

As of 3:50 p.m. Thursday, the fire was 0% contained.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for residents south of 7th Street and east of County Line Road.

The fire was threatening a nearby railway and power grid, fire officials said.

Since the fire broke out at school dismissal time, emergency personnel were on campus at nearby Mesa View Middle School to assist in safely escorting students from campus. The students that remained on campus after 3:45 p.m. were transported by bus to Calimesa Elementary School located at 13523 Second Street.

U.S. Forest Service firefighters mobilized a strike team to assist in battling the growing fire.

A care and reception center opened at Mesa Grande Academy located at 975 Fremont Street in Calimesa.

Large and small animals may be taken to the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus at 581 S. Grand Avenue in San Jacinto. If residents need help evacuating their pets, call 951-358-7387.

Cal Fire lists the cause of the Sandalwood Fire as being a trash truck that dumped a load of burning trash that then spread into vegetation.

Reche Fire:

The so-called "Reche Fire" has burned 350 acres in Moreno Valley and is currently 10% contained with a moderate rate of spread.

High-tension power lines are threatened in the area, Cal Fire Riverside said. Firefighters are working in very steep and accessible terrain.

Around 2:30 p.m. Cal Fire issued mandatory evacuations for residents north of Country Road on Reche Vista Road, Covey Road from Perris Blvd to the dead end. The mandatory evacuations also apply to residents on Reche Canyon Road, east of Reche Vista Drive and west of Locust Avenue.

Three engines were requested to the area of Reche Cyn Rd. and Console Rd. just before 1 p.m. after receiving information of a mobile home engulfed in flames and spreading onto nearby vegetation.

U.S. Forest Service firefighters mobilized two helicopters in order to assist in combating the fire.

At 3:15 p.m. a care and reception center was opened by Riverside County Emergency Management Department with City of Moreno Valley Office of Emergency Management. The center is located at Canyon Springs High School, 23100 Cougar Canyon Road in Moreno Valley.

Large and small animals may be taken to the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus at 581 S. Grand Avenue in San Jacinto. If residents need help evacuating their pets, call 951-358-7387.

Eagle Fire (Contained):

In Corona firefighters worked to put out the "Eagle Fire," which ended up scorching nine acres before the blaze was 100% contained as of 6:08 p.m. Thursday. The wind-driven fire was first reported just after 12 p.m. in the area of Eagle Canyon Road and Cajalco Road. By 1:30 p.m. crews were able to stop the fire from spreading.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fontana (Contained):

A house fire in Fontana quickly spread as winds ripped through the area. A home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived to the to the 9500 block of Palm Ln. around noon. Several homes were threatened; some homes, vehicles and RV's suffered fire damage. The fire was fully contained around 3 p.m. Thursday. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

