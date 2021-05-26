Multiple dead; Santa Clara County sheriff responds to 'active shooter" at VTA light rail yard

Law enforcement and first responders on Wednesday responded to reports of an active shooter during a union meeting at the VTA light rail yard in San Jose in a situation that left multiple people, including the shooter, dead, according to authorities and sources.

An unknown number of people were also left injured, officials said.

The Mercury News first reported that multiple people were killed including the shooter, according to sources.

Mayor Sam Liccardo tweeted that "the shooter is no longer a threat, and the facility has been evacuated." He also said there were others "being treated" at the scene.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff tweeted just after 7 a.m. that they were on scene because of an "active shooter" and they asked everyone to stay away from the area, which is located near sheriff headquarters at 101 Younger Avenue.

VTA spokeswoman Brandi Childress did not provide any more details about the shooting, where San Jose police and firefighters also were dispatched. Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Explosives said they were also asked to help investigate.

A mother of a VTA employee told KTVU her son called her to say that he was now safe in the auditorium of the sheriff's office. Her son told her that the shooting occurred during a union meeting.

KTVU has reached out to the union for more information.

Authorities have not confirmed that report.

Ground and aerial video showed a massive response from emergency responders. Dozens and dozens of patrol cars and fire engines lined the streets near the yard.