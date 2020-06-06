Mourners gather in North Carolina for 2nd Floyd memorial service

Mourners gathered Saturday in the North Carolina town where George Floyd grew up for the second of three public memorial services to pay tribute to the man whose death at the hands of police has sparked world outrage.

A private memorial service was held at 11 a.m. in Raeford, the small town near Fayetteville where Floyd was born 46 years ago. The public service was scheduled for later in the day.

Two lines of people about 100 deep formed separate lines at the entrance to the church where the private service took place.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC - JUNE 06: Nakia Almond, hugs Erin Corner after praying with her and her husband Lee Warren, outside of the public viewing for George Floyd on June 6, 2020 in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Corner walked out of the church with tears a Expand

When a hearse bearing Floyd’s coffin arrived, chants of “Black Power,” “George Floyd” and “No justice, no peace,” echoed from beneath the covered entrance.

“It could have been me. It could have been my brother, my father, any of my friends who are black,” said a man in the crowd, Erik Carlos of Fayetteville. “It was a heavy hit, especially knowing that George Floyd was born near my hometown. It made me feel very vulnerable at first.”

The remains of George Floyd are on view on June 6, 2020, during a memorial service at Cape Fear Conference B Church in Raeford, North Carolina. - On May 25, 2020, Floyd, a 46-year-old black man suspected of passing a counterfeit $20 bill, died in Min Expand

Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee onto his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleaded for air. He was born in the Tar Heel State and later moved to Texas, then Minnesota. Public memorial services were planned in the cities where Floyd was born, lived, and died. The first took place in Minneapolis.

GEORGE FLOYD'S MINNEAPOLIS MEMORIAL SERVICE



A final memorial service was scheduled before his funeral in Houston next week.

The remains of George Floyd are brought into Cape Fear Conference B Church in Raeford, North Carolina, on June 6, 2020, for a memorial and viewing service. - On May 25, 2020, Floyd, a 46-year-old black man suspected of passing a counterfeit $20 bill, Expand

Protests have taken place across the U.S. and in major cities overseas, including London, Paris, Berlin and Sydney, Australia.

REV. AL SHARPTON ANNOUNCES MARCH IN DC SET FOR AUG. 28

In general, demonstrations in the U.S. have shifted to a calmer tenor in recent days after frequent episodes of violence in the early stages. Protesters and their supporters in public office say they are determined to turn the extraordinary outpouring of anger and grief into change, notably in regard to policing policies.

Mourners pay their respects to George Floyd at Cape Fear Conference B Church in Raeford, North Carolina, on June 6, 2020. - On May 25, 2020, Floyd, a 46-year-old black man suspected of passing a counterfeit $20 bill, died in Minneapolis after Derek C Expand

Democrats in Congress are preparing a sweeping package of police reforms, which are expected to included changes to police-accountability laws, such as revising immunity provisions and creating a database of police use-of-force incidents. Revamped training requirements are planned, too, among them a ban on chokeholds.

The House is expected to vote by month’s end. With Democrats in the majority, the bills will almost certainly pass the House. The outcome in the Senate is less certain. Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said the chamber would look at the issues, but he has not endorsed any particular legislation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported on from Atlanta.