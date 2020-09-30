Mother shot dead through window of 7th floor Queens apartment

The NYPD is investigating the shocking shooting death of a woman struck in the neck by a bullet that went through the window of her seventh-floor apartment in Jackson Heights, Queens.

Bertha Arriaga's 14-year-old son told police he heard a commotion and loud noises at about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday outside their building at 91-16 34 Avenue. He then discovered his mother bleeding on the floor and called 911.

EMS responded to the scene and pronounced Arriaga, 43, dead.

Bertha Arriaga, 43, was shot in the head by a random bullet that went through the window of ther 7th floor apartment in Jackson Heights, Queens.

Javier Arriaga, speaking for Bertha Arriaga's husband, told reporters that his sister was sleeping in the bedroom with her children and heard something outside. She went to the window to look and that's when the bullet struck her.

Police said they had reports of shots fired around 91st Street and 34th Avenue at the time of the deadly shooting. The NYPD described the residential area as a "beautiful community."

Police were looking to speak with two persons of interest seen in video during the time of the shooting attempting to steal a bicycle that was locked in front of the building and then taking off on a motorcycle.

A shot rang out during the attempted robbery, according to police. Anyone with information about the incident was encouraged to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS or online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com or via Twitter @NYPDNews.

New York City has seen a spike in shootings and murders all summer. In August, shootings across the city spiked 166% versus the same time in 2019. Murders were up 47% in the same period.

That came after shootings were up 177% in July and murders up 59%.

In June, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner Dermot Shea announced an initiative to address the rampant gun violence. The police department is focusing on hotspot areas where the majority of the violence has been reported but will spread to any other neighborhood that sees an uptick, the mayor had said. The program includes a series of anti-gun town halls around the city billed as "Stop the Violence" events.

The results have not been seen yet.

Police made 359 gun arrests in August. That is only two more than in August 2019.

