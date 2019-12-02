Mother arrested in deaths of siblings found hanging in Berks County basement

Authorities in Berks County have arrested a woman after her two children were found hanging in their home this past September.

Authorities are expected to announce murder charges against Lisa Snyder in the deaths of Conner Snyder, 8, and Brinley Snyder, 4, during a press conference Monday afternoon. Snyder has been charged with two counts of first and third-degree murder, endangering the welfare of children, and animal cruelty including intercourse with an animal, according to published reports.

Police say both children were found hanging in the basement of their Albany Township home back on Sept. 23.

Lisa Snyder, 36, was photographed outside the home where her two children were found hanging in the basement.

Lisa Snyder, 36, was taken into police custody at her home Monday morning and was arraigned in Hamburg. State police had been investigating the children’s deaths as criminal homicides.

According to the records, the young “victims” were “hanging approximately three feet apart from a single wired cable with plastic coating.”

Investigators reveal in records the cord was wrapped around the main support beam in the basement and two dining room chairs were knocked over next to the victims.

Several electronics had been removed from the home during the initial investigation.

