More than $825K raised during Orlando Heart Walk at UCF

About 20,000 people came out for Saturday’s Orlando Heart Walk at the University of Central Florida.

More than $825,000 was raised for the American Heart Association to go toward heart research. Fox 35 is a proud sponsor for the event.

Walkers braved a chilly morning to lace up their shoes and walk to help fight heart disease and stroke.

"By participating in the Heart Walk, you’re joining a million Heart Walk Heroes from across the nation raising funds for lifesaving science," said the American Heart Association. "Science that can teach us all how to live longer and be Healthy For Good."

Participants saw some familiar faces at the event.

Fox 35 meteorologist Jayme King served as emcee for the 7th year. Fox 35 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Richards and reporter Lara Greenberg were also there, meeting the many walkers who came out for a good cause.

“It’s a great opportunity to educate the public about heart health and the importance of maintaining personal health," King said. "Heart disease and stroke are big contributors to the mortality rate here in the United States, our goal is to reduce these startling numbers. I’m proud to serve as the emcee yet again for this wonderful event!"

Dr. Swathi Kolli is a cardiologist for Orlando Health and an American Heart Association board member who participated in the event.

"All the money that the American Heart Association raises goes toward research in fighting heart disease, education the communities, helping our health care."

According to the association, heart disease is the No. 1 killer worldwide, and stroke ranks second globally.

"Even when those conditions don’t result in death, they cause disability and diminish quality of life. We want to see a world free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke."

If you'd like to donate and help fight heart disease and stroke, CLICK HERE.