More than 14 cars broken into at Orlando apartment complex, residents say

Several residents at an Orlando apartment complex are waking up to find their cars were broken into overnight.

This happened at The Flats at Avalon Park in Orlando. Witnesses say more than 14 cars were smashed into.

One resident captured the crime on his Ring camera and says it happened around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday.

MORE NEWS: Central Florida could see freezing temperatures this weekend

"One guy was looking through cars, another guy was running down the middle of the street. There was that one kid that was at my car," he told FOX 35's Nestor Mato. "You hear the glass break in the background and from there they just run off."

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating, but residents are angry.

"It's ridiculous. We pay a lot of money to be here. A lot of us are losing a days work because now we have to do insurance claims, we have to wait for the deputies…now we have to take a day off."

This is a developing story. Watch FOX 35 News for live updates. Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.