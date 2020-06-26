More than 1,000 new coronavirus cases reported in Orange County overnight

article

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise, he may have to take action to stop the spread.

"In the 24 hour period from yesterday until the numbers came out this morning, over 1,000 new cases in our county,” Demings said.

Mayor Demings responded to a record-breaking jump in new coronavirus cases after hosting Orange County’s State of the County Address.

Mayor Demings called this spike concerning. He’s watching the cases closely and said he may have to take action if they get any worse.

“The next week to 14 day period of time, I think is going to be absolutely critical,” Demings said. “It will become clearer to us what is the next course of action."

He said he doesn’t know if he will have to enact another stay-at-home order or close businesses. That all depends on the number of hospitalizations.

“At this point, even though those numbers are slightly increasing we don’t see extraordinary increases of the people that are hospitalized because they’re critically ill,” Demings said. “If that changes, then I suspect we will have to make some adjustments.”

He announced a new initiative called “Safer, Stronger Together.”

It’s a county-wide campaign to encourage the public to slow the spread of the virus.

“I think the key to how fast we recover is how we better utilize the resources that we currently have,” Demings said.

For more information on Mayor Deming’s new initiative “Safer, Stronger Together,” click HERE.