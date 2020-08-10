More than 100 arrests, 13 officers hurt during downtown Chicago looting

Chicago’s police commissioner says more than 100 people were arrested following a night of looting and unrest that left 13 officers injured and caused damage in the city’s upscale Magnificent Mile shopping district and other parts of the city.

Police Superintendent David Brown says it “was not an organized protest” but instead “an incident of pure criminality.” At one point, shots were fired at police and officers returned fire. Brown says a heavy police presence is expected in the downtown area until further notice.

Those arrested were expected to face charges including looting, disorderly conduct, battery against police.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says the city has activated a neighborhood protection program that will be in place “for foreseeable days until we know our neighborhoods are safe.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the unrest, which began shortly after midnight, but anti-police graffiti was seen in the area. Hours earlier, dozens of people had faced off with police after officers shot and wounded a person Sunday in the city’s Englewood neighborhood, located about 10 miles away.

Chicago police officers exchanged gunfire with an armed person near Michigan Avenue and Lake Street Monday morning, spokesman Tom Ahern said. No officers were injured and it was not immediately clear whether anyone else was hit.

Along the Magnificent Mile, people were seen going in and out of stores carrying shopping bags full of merchandise as well as at a bank, the Chicago Tribune reported, and as the crowd grew vehicles dropped off more people in the area.

Police officers detain a man who was found inside of a Best Buy store after parts of the city had widespread looting and vandalism, on August 10, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Police made several arrests during the night of unrest and recovered at least Expand

One officer was seen slumped against a building, several arrests were made and a rock was thrown at a police vehicle, the newspaper said. Police worked early Monday to disperse the crowds.

Train and bus service into downtown was temporarily suspended at the request of public safety officials, the Chicago Transit Authority said on Twitter. Bridges over the Chicago River were lifted, preventing travel to and from the downtown area, and Illinois State Police blocked some expressway ramps into downtown.

There was a large police presence Monday morning outside an Apple store located north of Chicago’s downtown area. Blocks away, debris was strewn in parking lots in front of a Best Buy and a large liquor store.

A jogger runs past a broken storefront window after parts of the city had widespread looting and vandalism, on August 10, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Police made several arrests during the night of unrest and recovered at least one firearm. (Photo by Expand

A security guard was wounded in a shooting shortly before 4 a.m. in the 400 block of North Clark Street, according to Chicago Fire Department officials. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

A second man was shot about 2 a.m. near Madison and Wabash, fire officials said. He was also taken to Northwestern in critical condition.

Police said smash-and-grab burglars hit a store in the South Loop late Sunday night, but it was not immediately clear whether that incident was related to the other large crowds of looters.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.