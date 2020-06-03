More protests expected in Orlando on Wednesday despite use of tear gas, arrests last night

Demonstrations in Orlando continued for a fifth night in a row on Tuesday, as protesters joined a nationwide rallying cry, demanding justice for George Floyd.

However, while protests throughout Tuesday were mostly peaceful, tensions rose as Orange County's curfew went into effect, leading to the use of tear gas by police and bottles being thrown by protesters.

Around 2,000 protesters marched through Downtown Orlando throughout the day, chanting with signs in hand, speaking out against what happened in Minneapolis, denouncing police brutality, and pushing for reform.

"I feel like it's my duty to walk with people now when they need that. It's important to support our brothers and sisters and people," one protester told FOX 35 Orlando.

At one point, officers and demonstrators were seen kneeling together outside of City Hall. The moment started when the crowd was calling on the two officers to kneel in honor of George Floyd.

Much of this peace continued into the night but as the curfew began, tensions rose.

Organizers planned a sit-down outside Orlando City Hall but were told that they needed to leave the area, as curfew was in effect. Police officers formed a line and began driving protesters from the scene. Tear gas was soon deployed at the protesters who responded by throwing water bottles at the officers.

Barricades, police cruisers, and officers remain outside of the Orlando Police Department headquarters on Wednesday morning.

Several protesters said that they will be back in Downtown Orlando on Wednesday to protest more in the name of George Floyd.

Orlando Police believe the protests will continue throughout the week. Chief Orlando Rolon said that he wants people to exercise their right to protest but it must remain peaceful.

Demonstrations are growing across the country as people demand justice in the name of Floyd, who died last Monday after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck, holding him down for several minutes.

That officer, Derek Chauvin, and three other officers involved in Floyd's death have been fired from the department. Chauvin is in police custody, as he is charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. The other officers have yet to be charged.

Stay with FOX 35 Orlando for continuing coverage on the George Floyd protests across the nation.