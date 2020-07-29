Missing St. Pete mom dies from medical episode in Nebraska, detectives say

article

A missing St. Petersburg mother and daughter, who were last seen by loved ones a week ago, ended up traveling to Nebraska, detectives learned. However, they said the daughter contacted them Wednesday morning to say her mother died from a medical episode.

St. Pete detectives said they learned 19-year-old Alexis Jolley and her mother, 46-year-old Angela, decided to travel to Nebraska last week. They were last seen by family and friends in their home on July 22 at 11:30 p.m., but were then spotted packing up Angela's dark-blue 2018 Toyota Camry the following morning.

About twenty minutes later, the pair were recorded by a surveillance camera at Angela's bank, withdrawing and transferring money between two different bank accounts.

The last sighting of the vehicle was Saturday at 7:09 a.m. in Memphis, Tennessee.

Early Wednesday morning, Angela had a medical episode in Omaha, Nebraska. She was taken to a hospital and died, officials said. Alexis was with her mother and contacted relatives to let them know her mother passed away.

Detectives say it is also unusual is that they both left their house without their cellphones. In surveillance images, both were visible in the vehicle, along with their two small, white dogs.

There was no sign of a struggle.

Since then, relatives and friends organized searches to help track the pair down.

Investigators said Tuesday they believe the mother and daughter wanted to get away and not let people know where they were heading.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

