Missing Child Alert issued for Florida teen

A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a New Port Richie teenager.

Jessica Swanson, 16, last seen in the area of the 7000 block of Oakwood Drive in New Port Richie, wearing a black shirt and black yoga pants.

Swanson is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs approximately 140 pounds, has brown hair and green eyes.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement or the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 1-800-706-2488 or 911.