Missing Child Alert issued for 8-year-old Florida girl

article

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 8-year-old Charlotte Slobodzian.

Charlotte was last seen on Tuesday in the area of the 4000 block of Sunfish Court in Fort Myers.

She is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. Charlotte has blue/purple streaks in her hair, according to the alert. She is 4-feet tall and weighs around 80 pounds.

Charlotte was last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 239-477-1000 or 911.