Missing Child Alert issued for 11-year-old girl from Miami

A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old girl last seen in Miami.

Jayla Jones, 11, was reported missing Monday morning from the 100 block of NE 67 Street.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue shorts.

Jayla has black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds.

Anyone with information on Jayla's whereabouts is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-579-3449 or 305-603-6300.