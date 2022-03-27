Missing child alert issued for 1-year-old

article

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a Putnam County toddler. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office says that 1-year-old Jose Lara was last seen in the 2900 block of South Highway 17 near Crescent City. The Sheriff's office says they are actively searching the area in their helicopter and with bloodhound trackers. Deputies say the child only speaks Spanish and was last seen wearing blue pants, blue shoes, and a blue shirt. If you have any information about this missing child please call the Putnam County Sheriff's Office or 9-1-1.