Missing 13-year-old Alabama Amberly Nicole Flores girl found safe

UPDATE: Amberly Flores has been located and is safe.

EARLIER: Police in Alabama need the public's help finding a 13-year-old girl who got into a dark Mercedes SUV on Tuesday morning and hasn't been seen since.

An Emergency Missing Child Alert has been issued for Amberly Nicole Flores. The 13-year-old girl was last seen about 7:00 a.m. in the area of the Green Park South mobile home community in Pelham on Jan. 21.

Police say she was wearing a white jacket, blue jeans and was carrying a pink backpack.

In an update on Thursday, police said, "After reviewing surveillance video near Green Park South, we can confirm that Amberly Flores willingly got into the dark SUV you see in this photo. Detectives have confirmed it is a Mercedes. At this time, it is unknown who was driving the vehicle. We are working to enhance the surveillance images, in hopes of being able to read the license plate number."

If you see the vehicle or Amberly, or if you know where she may be, please call us at 205-620-6550 or dial 9-1-1.