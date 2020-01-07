Missiles fired at Iraqi air base housing US troops, Iran State TV says

article

Tehran has launched “tens” of surface-to-surface missiles at Iraq’s Al-Asad air base housing U.S. troops over America’s killing of a top Iranian general, Iran State TV said Wednesday.

State TV described it early Wednesday as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said the White House is aware of the reports.

"The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team," she said.

Al-Asad air base is located in Iraq’s western Anbar province. It was first used by American forces after the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein. It later saw American troops stationed there amid the fight against the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.

State TV said the operation’s name was “Martyr Soleimani.” It said the Guard’s aerospace division, which controls Iran’s missile program, launched the attack.

A senior U.S. military source also told FOX News, “Under missile attack from Iran. These are either cruise missiles or short range ballistic missiles. All over the country.”

The Washington Post’s Beirut bureau chief tweeted, “The US military confirms an ongoing rocket attack on Al-Asad airbase where US troops are based. It’s the one Trump said Iraq would have to pay for if the US leaves.”

“At least six rockets so far tonight on Al-Asad airbase which hosts US troops in Iraq. Reports of an earlier attack on Taji were false - US military official,” the Post's bureau chief tweeted.

“3. No confirmation that of the much higher figure of 30 rockets fired,” the bureau chief continued in a third tweet.

