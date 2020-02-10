Memorial to be held for Altobelli family, who died in crash with Kobe Bryant, at Angel Stadium

A memorial service for John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli will be held Monday at Angel Stadium.

The memorial service for the three family members, who were among the nine people who died with Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 in Calabasas, will begin at 4 p.m., John's brother Tony Altobelli announced on Facebook.

RELATED: Memorial service scheduled for Altobelli family who died in helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant

Parking will be available on the Angel Stadium lots off State College Boulevard and Orangewood Avenue. The public can enter through the home plate gate.

RELATED: OCC baseball coach among victims of Calabasa chopper crash

"Needless to say ... there will be plenty of room so if you'd like to be a part of this, we'd love to have you,'' Tony Altobelli said.

Advertisement

RELATED: News related to the life and death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant

John Altobelli, 56, was the longtime baseball coach at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, where his teams won four state titles. He died in the crash along with his 46-year-old wife, Keri, and their 14-year- old daughter Alyssa, a teammate of Bryant's daughter Gianna on the Mamba Sports Academy basketball team.