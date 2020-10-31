Meet the candidates: Florida House District 29

article

There are three candidates running for Florida House District 29 in Seminole County. District 29 covers western Seminole County, including Lake Mary, Wekiva Springs, Heathrow, Longwood, and part of Sanford.

Scott Plakon (R) is running for re-election. He is a business owner from Longwood and assumed office on November 18, 2014. From 2008 to 2012, Plakon represented District 37 in the Florida House of Representatives.

According to his website, in the most recent legislative session, Plakon led the fight to outlaw sanctuary cities, increase per student funding to allow for safer and stronger schools, rally support among lawmakers for more mental health resources, and gave parents more options when their kids are stuck in failing schools.

"I have worked my whole life to uphold the values of Family, Faith and Freedom that our great country was founded on," his website states. "I look forward to leading the fight once again for the concerns and causes we share and for the critical issues that affect Central Florida families."

Tracey Kagan (D) is a criminal defense attorney who owns a law practice in Orlando. Before that, she was a public defender in New York for nine years.

Her official Facebook page states that she is a champion for affordable housing, healthcare, public education, common-sense gun reform and the beautiful natural resources of Seminole County.

"We’re fighting for a new way forward. A bright future for our children, a clear vision for our economy, and a return to leadership that has sorely been missing in Tallahassee," her website states.

She is seeking her first elected office.

Juan Rodriguez (NPA) was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico and graduated magna-cum-laude from the University of Puerto Rico. Rodriguez's career experience includes working as a landscape contractor, graphic designer, and in the marketing field, according to ballotpedia.org.

Rodriguez has lived in Central Florida for 27 years and says he is standing up to bring fresh, new leadership to Florida's government.

"Mr. Rodríguez is not a fan of 'cookie cutter, mud-slinging' politics," his website states. "Not only he is putting his own business on hold to be a Full-time representative unlike the other options... He is also fully bilingual. Juan Rodríguez measures his accomplishments by results. His understanding of Central Florida culture and personal connection to our Latino communities sets him apart as the most well-ronded candidate to represent the fine citizens of District 29."

