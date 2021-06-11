Mayor Dyer, Sheriff Mina to donate blood in honor of Pulse victims

article

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Orange County Sheriff John Mina will donate blood on Friday at a Pulse Remembrance blood drive in front of Orlando City Hall on Friday.

Saturday marks the 5-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting where 49 people were killed and dozens were injured.

Dyer’s wife, Susie, will also be donating. The Mayor and his wife both have O negative blood, which is the universal blood type. This means it can be given to any patient, regardless of the recipients’ blood type. Only seven percent of the population has O negative blood.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest on the Pulse 5-year anniversary.