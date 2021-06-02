Massive police presence after 3 officers shot in Wilmington, Delaware
WILMINGTON, Del. - Dozens of police have responded to the scene in Wilmington, Delaware after three officers were shot.
The officers were responding to a call for service were injured by gunfire on the 2400 block of North Market Street around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The three officers have been transported to the hospital in stable condition.
FOX 29's Chris O'Connell reports police have surrounded an apartment where a barricaded subject is inside.
Residents are being told to avoid the area.
