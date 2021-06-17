Massive fire tears through church in Daytona Beach

article

Firefighters in Daytona Beach are battling a massive fire that broke out at a church overnight.

This is happening at the Calvary Baptist Church on Peninsula Drive and Earl Street. Daytona Beach Fire Department, Holly Hill Fire Department, and Ormond Beach Fire Department responded to the scene to try and get the blaze under control.

In a live video posted to Facebook, firefighters are seen spraying water onto the building that is already fully engulfed in flames.





"When firefighters made entry into the church they were met with heavy flames and had to switch to a defensive attack mode and exit the building due to dangerous conditions," officials said. "Firefighters continued to battle the fully engulfed church from the exterior working all sides and utilizing 2 aerial apparatuses to gain an overhead access to the flames."

According to a contractor, this church is scheduled to be demolished and the power to the building had already been disconnected for some time.



