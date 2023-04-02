Maryland Fried Chicken close its doors after 57 years in Winter Garden

It's the end of an era in Winter Garden, as the Maryland Fried Chicken on West Colonial Drive closed its doors for good on Saturday, after 57 years in business. Nancy Allison had been working here for seven years. "It's sad," she said, "it's bittersweet."

Allison said for the workers at the restaurant, coming into work felt like coming to see family. "We have a lot of regulars, we see them pull up, we get their orders ready, we know what they want."

A local couple bought the store from its longtime owner in 2020 hoping to renovate it and keep the place going. Because of the pandemic, those dreams weren’t as feasible as they thought. With inflation and high construction costs, owner Sarah Sleeth says they couldn’t keep up.

"We bought Maryland fried chicken the property with the hopes of doing some intense renovations and really making it nice for the city of Winter Garden," Sleeth said, "we had to close because as a small business owner, we don't see the perks that a large buyer like a large chain might see."

All the furniture and equipment is getting sold. Owners say the proceeds are going to the employees. Longtime customers like Mark Anthony said they were sad to see the place close. "Just to see them the last day, we've been shopping here since 1976," he said.

They say everyone wanted to say goodbye and enjoy the fried chicken, cole slaw, fries, and more, before the restaurant shut its doors. "When we heard this was the last day, we said, we'll get there on the last day. We got here early and there was still a line of people outside," said customer John Beam.

While this storied location is done after Saturday, there are still Maryland Friend Chicken locations up and running in the Orlando area at Apopka, Fairview Shores and Union Park.