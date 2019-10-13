Markeith Loyd takes the stand in his murder trial; second juror dismissed

The prosecution rested their case on Monday morning, allowing the defense to begin. Loyd is on trial for the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.

Saying he never meant to kill Dixon or their unborn child, Loyd took the stand on Monday, testifying in his murder trial. The testimony lasted nearly five hours, and at one point, he and his attorney were role-playing the events that occurred on the night of Dixon's death.

Loyd said he and Dixon had been arguing over the phone because he had told her that he had been intimate with an ex-girlfriend. He said he felt compelled to talk to Dixon in person, so he went to see her at her parent's house, admitting to the court that he arrived armed with two guns.

"She said, 'I am glad you had fun going out to eat. Now I know. Don't expect no baby.'"

Loyd said after hearing that, he thought she was going to end the pregnancy.

"Do something to kill the baby or get an abortion," he said.

Loyd said he and Dixon had broken up just a couple days prior and claimed he had shown up at the house to try one more chance of reconciliation.

Jurors on Monday learned that Dixon was approximately 12 to 13 weeks pregnant and was expecting a boy.

Loyd explained that Dixon was fuming over his infidelity, and at some point, she went upstairs to get a gun. Loyd said he felt threatened and was even attacked by Dixon's brother, Ronald Stewart -- something Stewart has denied under oath. Stewart testified last week that he had come outside to try and diffuse the argument between Loyd and his sister, but during a struggle, shots were fired.

Stewart was injured. Dixon had been shot eight times, including one shot right through her heart. According to the medical examiner, that was likely the fatal shot and it killed her quickly.

In other developments, an alternate juror has been excused from the trial -- the second juror to be dismissed since Saturday. It happened around 6:45 p.m. on Monday after a juror wrote a note for the judge, describing a conversation she overheard on Sunday between another juror and a deputy. The juror indicated that the conversation, which is said to have happened in the common area of the hotel where the jury is sequestered, pertained to the case.

The deputy told her it was unrelated to the case. The judge brought in another juror who said she asked the deputies about gun laws because she is interested in applying for her concealed weapon license. The woman said her questions were generic and included topics such as gun ranges.

Court will resume Tuesday morning. The trial is expected to wrap up in about two weeks. Loyd will face another trial for the murder of Orlando Police Lt. Deborah Clayton following this one.