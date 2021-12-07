Markeith Loyd sentencing: Jury to resume deliberations on Wednesday

A jury is deliberating in sentencing trial for Markeith Loyd. Early Tuesday evening, the jury recessed for the night and will meet at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday to resume.

In Nov., Markeith Loyd was convicted of the first-degree murder of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton.

Jurors have been tasked with deciding between life in prison or the death penalty. If the latter is selected, all 12 jurors would have to be in agreement.

Loyd's sentencing phase began last week.

The judge on Monday told the jury to pack an overnight bag with them because if they do not finish deliberating on Tuesday, they will have to stay in a hotel and be sequestered.

On that same day, both the state and defense rested their case. State prosecutors serpent more of their time in rebuttal, justifying their use of force when Loyd was taken into custody.

The prosecution gave their closing arguments on Tuesday morning. The defense began theirs after a break in the courtroom.

Loyd was previously convicted of first-degree murder for killing his ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon and her unborn child. The jury in that case recommended he be sentenced to life in prison.

