Manhunt for teen accused of killing mother, 6-year-old brother on Valentine's Day

Have you seen Levi Norwood?

Authorities in Virginia say the 17-year-old is wanted in connection to the killing of his mother and 6-year-old brother on Valentine's Day.

The Fauquier County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a shooting on Friday around 6:00 p.m. at a home on Elk Run Rd. in Midland.

"Investigation identified the victim of a shooting, who advised his wife and 6-year-old child were shot and deceased," the Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook. "The male identified the shooter as his son, 17-year-old Levi Norwood."

The father is said to be in stable condition.

During a news conference on Saturday, deputies said a vehicle was reported stolen that they believe Levi may be driving. The vehicle is a red 2007 Toyota Camry with the Virginia tag WNG7739.

Officials said they do consider him armed and dangerous. Citizens have been urged to shelter in place and secure their vehicles.

"If possible, please bring all pets inside."

Authorities are asking citizens to also check their security camera's in an effort to locate Levi.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 540-347-3300 or 911.