Mandatory evacuations were in place after a rapidly-growing fire ignited in Simi Valley near the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on Wednesday morning. The fire was threatening 6,500 homes.

The fire, which is being called The Easy Fire, was reported in the 200 block of W. Los Angeles Avenue located near the 118 Freeway and Madera Road around 6 a.m. It was initially reported at an estimated 15 acres. The fire was at 1,300 acres and was 0 percent contained by 10 a.m. The fire was spreading west toward the 23 Freeway, the Ventura County Fire Department said.

Three strike teams with the Los Angeles Fire Department were sent to the area to assist Ventura County firefighters amid ongoing high wind conditions, Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Ralph M. Terrazas announced.

Southern California Edison shut-off power for 11,252 Ventura County residents as Santa Ana winds continued to rage in the area.

EVACUATION ORDERS

The Ronald Reagan Library was evacuated shortly after the fire broke out.

Mandatory evacuation orders were also issued for the following areas:

Simi Valley/Unincorporated Simi Valley/Moorpark/Thousand Oaks

-North: Tierra Rejada

-South: Olsen/Madera Street

-East: Madera Street

-West: Highway 23

Moorpark/Thousand Oaks

-North: Read Road

-South: Olsen Road

-East: Highway 23

-West Moorpark Road

Santa Rosa/Thousand Oaks

-North: Santa Road Road

-East: Moorpark Road

-West: Andalusia Drive

Voluntary evacuations were issued for the following areas:

Moorpark/Thousand Oaks

-North: Tierra Rejada Road

-South: Santa Rosa Road

-East: Moorpark Road

-West: Vista Grande

Thousand Oaks

-East: Olsen Road

-South: Sunset Hills Blvd.

-East: Morning Ridge Ave.

-West: Sunset Hills/Eats Olsen Rd.

SHELTERS

A shelter was established at the Thousand Oaks Community Center located at 2525 N. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks

Those with large animals were able to take their animals to Ventura County Fairgrounds located at 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura

ROAD CLOSURES

-SR-23 in both directions between Avenida de Los Arboles and Los Angeles Avenue

- Moorpark Road at Tierra Rejada Road

- Santa Rosa at Moorpark Road

COLLEGE CAMPUS AND SCHOOL CLOSURES

Moorpark College, California Lutheran University and California State University Channel Islands were closed Wednesday.

The following schools announced closures in Ventura County:

• ACCESS School (Moorpark)

• ACE Charter High School (Camarillo)

• Bridges Charter School (Thousand Oaks)

• Briggs School District

• CAPE Charter School (Camarillo)

• Conejo Valley Unified School District

• Fillmore Unified School District

• Las Virgenes Unified School District

• Moorpark Unified School District

• Mupu School District

• Pleasant Valley School District

• Santa Clara Elementary School District

• Santa Paula Unified School District

• Santa Rosa Technology Magnet School (Camarillo)

• Simi Valley Unified School District

• Triggs School (Thousand Oaks)

• VCOE Career Education Center in Moorpark

• VCOE Special Education Classrooms at La Mariposa Elementary School, Las Colinas Elementary School and the Pleasant Valley Early Childhood Center

• Vista Real Charter High School, Simi Valley Resource Center

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.