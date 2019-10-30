Mandatory evacuations ordered after fast-moving fire erupts in Simi Valley

Mandatory evacuations were in place after a rapidly-growing fire ignited in Simi Valley near the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on Wednesday morning. The fire was threatening homes.

The fire, which is being called The Easy Fire, was reported in the 200 block of W. Los Angeles Avenue located near the 118 Freeway and Madera Road around 6 a.m. It was initially reported at an estimated 15 acres and expanded to 407 acres by 8 a.m. The fire was spreading toward the 23 Freeway, the Ventura County Fire Department said.

EVACUATION ORDERS

The Ronald Reagan Library was evacuated shortly after the fire broke out.

Mandatory evacuation orders were also issued for the following areas:

Advertisement

North: Tierra Rejada

South: Olsen/Madera Street

East: Madera Street

West: Highway 23

SHELTERS

A shelter was established at the Thousand Oaks Community Center located at 2525 N. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks

Those with large animals were able to take their animals to Ventura County Fairgrounds located at 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura

ROAD CLOSURES

• SR-23 between Avenida de Los Arboles and Los Angeles Ave.

• Moorpark Road at Tierra Rejada Road

• Santa Rosa at Moorpark Road

SCHOOL CLOSURES

The following schools announced closures in Ventura County:

• ACCESS School (Moorpark)

• ACE Charter High School (Camarillo)

• Bridges Charter School (Thousand Oaks)

• Briggs School District

• CAPE Charter School (Camarillo)

• Conejo Valley Unified School District

• Fillmore Unified School District

• Las Virgenes Unified School District

• Moorpark Unified School District

• Mupu School District

• Pleasant Valley School District

• Santa Clara Elementary School District

• Santa Paula Unified School District

• Santa Rosa Technology Magnet School (Camarillo)

• Simi Valley Unified School District

• Triggs School (Thousand Oaks)

• VCOE Career Education Center in Moorpark

• VCOE Special Education Classrooms at La Mariposa Elementary School, Las Colinas Elementary School and the Pleasant Valley Early Childhood Center

• Vista Real Charter High School, Simi Valley Resource Center

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.