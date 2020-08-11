Man who made threatening comments surrounded at DeLand hospital, police say

A man who made threatening comments to harm himself and others is currently surrounded by officers at a hospital in DeLand, police say.

DeLand's City Hall was placed on lockdown earlier on Monday because of the threatening comments, city officials said. The man apparently shot himself and made threatening comments to harm himself and others if law enforcement tried to stop him.

They added that the man came to City Hall for a short time but has since left.

The DeLand Police Department confirmed that the man is currently surrounded at AdventHealth in DeLand. He came there after spending a few minutes in the parking lot of City Hall and then driving around the city. Officers followed him to the hospital.

