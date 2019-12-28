Man wanted in shooting death of brother in Osceola County

article

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of shooting and killing his own brother.

It happened at a home on Doncaster Court on Friday night.

Deputies say they found Jonathan Ducos on the road in front of the home with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital, where deputies say he was pronounced dead.

Investigators have identified the shooter as the victim's brother, Alberto Ducos Jr.

They say the brothers were arguing when the incident escalated into one of the men shooting the other.

Deputies Alberto Ducos Jr. was last seen driving a 2016 white Chrysler 300 with the Florida tag NEZI41.

Detectives say an arrest warrant was issued for second-degree murder.

In a news release, they said he may be traveling to the New York area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alberto Ducos Jr. is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.