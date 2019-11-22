Man wanted for questioning in exposure incident

article

Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office Sex Crimes unit are trying to identify and locate a man accused of exposing himself to children.

Authorities have released a sketch of a man wanted for questioning in reference to the that occurred Nov. 20 at about 3 p.m. on Haverstraw Ave. between Ragan Road & Conway Road. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff's Office or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).