Man suspected of DUI drives through roped off deadly crash investigation scene in Deltona: deputies

article

A man is facing charges after he was reportedly impaired when he drove through a deadly crash investigation scene that was roped off in Deltona Sunday morning, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said Bryan Morales Perez, 30, was arrested on charges of DUI and resisting an officer without violence.

Around 2:46 a.m., law enforcement said he drove his vehicle through an area of Howland and Fort Smith boulevards that was roped off following a crash that left a 24-year-old man dead just hours before.

VSO said Perez drove around a marked patrol car – with its emergency lights flashing – around traffic cones, and through the yellow crime scene tape.

Deputies stopped his vehicle and found a cold, half-empty can of High Noon vodka and soda was found in his cup holder.

After failing field sobriety exercises, he was taken into custody, the sheriff's office said. A breath test was performed at the VSO district office where he reportedly blew .180 and .173 g/210L – more than two times the legal alcohol limit in Florida.

He was booked into the Volusia County jail and was later released after posting $1,500 bail.