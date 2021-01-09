Man holding a baby, firing a gun, shot by Phoenix Police

article

A suspect was shot and injured by Phoenix Police on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 9, says the department, and at the end of it all, a baby was rescued.

The shooting happened near 7th Avenue and Van Buren Street around 4 p.m. when police say an unidentified suspect was armed and shooting a gun while holding a baby.

It's unclear what happened between officers arriving and the suspect being shot, but he was injured and the baby was brought to safety.

No officers were injured. The condition of the suspect is unknown.

No further information is available.