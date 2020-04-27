Man found fatally shot inside Orlando hotel room, police say

A man was found shot and killed inside an Orlando hotel room, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Just before midnight on Sunday, officers said they found the victim at the Springhill Suites on Hazeltine National Drive.

No suspect information has been released but officials believe that the shooter and victim knew each other.

