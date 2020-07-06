Expand / Collapse search

Man found dead in vehicle on Orange County street, deputies say

Orange County
Deputies found the victim inside a car on Americana Boulevard.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was shot and killed in Orange County, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said that the 40-year-old victim was found inside a car on Americana Boulevard near Texas Avenue. 

He reportedly died at the hospital. 

FOX 35 Orlando has contacted the Orange County Sheriff's Office for a suspect description.

