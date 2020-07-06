Man found dead in vehicle on Orange County street, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was shot and killed in Orange County, the Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said that the 40-year-old victim was found inside a car on Americana Boulevard near Texas Avenue.
He reportedly died at the hospital.
FOX 35 Orlando has contacted the Orange County Sheriff's Office for a suspect description.
