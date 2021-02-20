Man found dead at Thornton Park duplex

article

Orlando police are investigating after a man was found dead in a duplex in Thornton Park.

Police say they responded to reports of a shooting on Friday night on North Hyer Avenue. When they arrived, they found an adult man dead inside the residence.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Detectives are actively investigating and more details will be released as they know more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.