Man fatally shot at Orlando apartment complex, police say

A man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Orlando, police say.

The Orlando Police Department said that there investigating the shooting that occurred at the Isle Apartments on Long Road.

They said that the victim was found with a gunshot wound to the chest.

There is no word yet on if any suspects have been released.

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida news.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 News