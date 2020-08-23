Man bitten by shark on foot in New Smyrna Beach

article

Volusia County Beach Safety says a man was bitten by a shark in New Smyrna Beach on Sunday.

Officials say at around 3 p.m., a 23-year-old man was standing in chest-deep water when he was bitten on the foot by a shark.

The shark was not seen, according to beach safety.

Officials said the man's injuries are non-life-threatening, and he was not taken to the hospital by ambulance.

