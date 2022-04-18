Man barricaded inside Altamonte Springs restaurant takes employee hostage, police say

A man barricaded himself inside an Altamonte Springs pizza restaurant on Monday, holding an employee of the restaurant hostage for several hours, according to investigators.

Altamonte Springs police officers arrived at a Hungry Howie's Pizza on State Road 434 around 5:20 p.m. in reference to a "barricaded subject." Investigators said they received a call from the man’s wife asking that they conduct a well-being check on him.

A FOX 35 News crew was told that the man was a customer at the restaurant. Witnesses told police officers that he began threatening employees before taking one employee hostage.

A police spokesperson said the man was believed to be in possession of some type of firearm "with an orange tip." Hostage communicators with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office made contact with the man in an attempt to draw him out and bring a peaceful resolution to situation.

