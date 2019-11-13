Man arrested for setting fire at iconic Beefy King, police say

A man is arrested following the fire at Orlando’s iconic Beefy King restaurant that forced the location to close for a few days.

Investigators said this fire was no accident. They credit witnesses and surveillance cameras with capturing the arsonist setting fire to the back of Beefy King Tuesday night around 1:40 a.m.

In less than 24 hours, Orlando arson investigators and police arrested 36-year-old John Huff on charges of arson for allegedly setting fire to the Beefy King on North Bumby Avenue. The 51-year-old Orlando staple was lucky to not have suffered more serious damage after some folks nearby spotted the flames and called 911.

Beefy King co-owner Shannon Woodrow got the call in the middle of the night.

“I was shaking,” she said. “I was absolutely terrified.”

Fortunately, no one was injured, but enough damage was done to force the restaurant to close temporarily.

It disappointed some loyal customers who were hoping to get their roast beef fix.

“Surprised,” Fran Bates said. “Disappointed.”

The owners said they hope to have the restaurant back open by the end of the week.

“We’re just gonna clean up and get back to serving beef,” Woodrow said. “That’s what we do.”

A lot of hungry customers hope that’s the case.

Jail records show that Huff will go before a judge Wednesday afternoon for arson charges.