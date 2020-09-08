Man arrested, accused of killing wife outside Orlando bank

article

A woman was shot and killed outside of the Navy Federal Credit Union near the Mall at Millenia, Orlando police said Tuesday. The suspect is in custody.

It happened on Gardens Park Boulevard in Orlando Tuesday morning.

Authorities say the victim was an employee at the credit union. She's been identified as Barbara Tommey, 27.

Investigators say she was shot and killed near the front door of the bank by her husband, Sylvester Ofori, 35.

Officials spent much of the day searching for Ofori, but a search warrant was served at his apartment and he was taken into custody.

The Navy Federal Credit Union released a statement on the shooting:

"This morning, a team member was fatally injured during an act of violence outside our Millenia branch, by a man she knew, according to the police. Our thoughts are with our team member's family. Our number one priority is keeping both our members and team members safe. We will ensure all team members at the branch are provided with the support they need during this time. Any further information can be provided by the Orlando Police Department."