Man accused of trying to kidnap boy in Orlando 'likely' to bond out of jail soon, official says

The man accused of trying to kidnap a boy on his way to school in Orlando could bond out of jail on Wednesday.

Vinh Nguyen, 37, is scheduled to go before a judge on Wednesday. However, in an email from Tracy Zampaglione with Orange County Corrections, Nguyen it is "quite likely he could be released before then and not appear in court."

Nguyen reportedly posted $3,250 bond for charges of false imprisonment, luring or enticing a child, and battery, but still has one hold to provide DNA.

He was booked into the Orange County Jail on Tuesday. Deputies say he tried to kidnap a child on Monday who was on his way to school.

Another parent contacted deputies saying the same man approached a 13-year-old last year, so now investigators are worried Nguyen could have interacted with more children.

Nguyen was silent as Orange County deputies hauled him off in handcuffs. He's charged with luring a child, false imprisonment, and battery. Deputies say he’s the man seen in a security video recorded Monday morning.

The boy told investigators that Nguyen grabbed his cheeks, put his arm around him, told him he was cute and asked if he wanted a ride to school. Investigators say Nguyen also tried grabbing the child’s behind.

The boy was able to get away and tell school officials what happened.

Deputies say they identified Nguyen thanks to a community tip. When asked what he would have done with the boy, investigators say he said take him to school.

Nguyen is expected in court on Wednesday afternoon.

