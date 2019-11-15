Man accused of threatening to kill Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood, deputies say

article

A Sanford man is accused of making threats toward Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood and a deputy.

Avis Akins, 22, of Sanford, faces two charges of threats against a public official, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and providing a false name.

Deputies originally responded to a gas station in Deltona, after deputies say the suspect threatened to blow it up.

According to his arrest report, Akins told the responding deputy: “If you come to court and testify against me, you will never make it to court. I am a mason, bruh. I will be a suspect to a murder of a cop.”