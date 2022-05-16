Man, 24, in critical condition after being shot in downtown Orlando, police say

A man was shot in downtown Orlando on Monday morning, police said.

At least 10 cars swarmed the area of E. Church Street and Liberty Avenue in response to the shooting. Much of the area was shut down as police investigated.

Orlando police say the victim, a 24-year-old man, was shot and taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center where he is in surgery. Police say he is in critical but stable condition.

Suspects have not been identified at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Advertisement

No other details have been released. Watch Good Day Orlando for live updates.