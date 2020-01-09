Major traffic accident shuts down part of East Colonial Drive near downtown Orlando

Orlando Police are on scene of a major traffic accident that has shut down part of East Colonial Drive in both directions near downtown Orlando.

Officers responded to the scene in the 600 block of East Colonial Drive near Park Lake Circle just before 3 a.m. Thursday. FOX 35 crews saw at least one vehicle with front-end damage.

East Colonial Drive from North Summerlin Avenue to Highland Avenue is shut down in both directions east of Interstate 4.

"What you can consider doing as an alternate if you're trying to go east or westbound, take Robinson Street or Amelia Street," said FOX 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas.

Drivers can also take Princeton St. to Mills Ave as another alternate.

There has been no word on whether or not anyone was injured in the wreck.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.